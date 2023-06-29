Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,983,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,684 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 2.14% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 worth $26,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPXU opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.