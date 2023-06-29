Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,106 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.12% of Iron Mountain worth $19,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Iron Mountain by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $1,040,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,477.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,678 shares of company stock worth $7,482,890 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Further Reading

