Brookfield (TSE:BN) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Free Report) rose 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$42.63 and last traded at C$42.50. Approximately 1,393,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,870,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Brookfield Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.35 and a beta of 1.58.
Brookfield Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
