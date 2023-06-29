Brookfield (TSE:BN) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Free Report) rose 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$42.63 and last traded at C$42.50. Approximately 1,393,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,870,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.40.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Brookfield ( TSE:BN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$31.50 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 1.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 2.3454746 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

