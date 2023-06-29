Brokerages Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) PT at $55.40

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.40.

PCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of PCH stock opened at $53.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.25. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.19.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

