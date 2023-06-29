Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Target Price at $57.50

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,721,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,930 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Enbridge by 12.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,044,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Enbridge by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,619,000 after acquiring an additional 89,571 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,051,000 after acquiring an additional 544,018 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

