Brokerages Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Price Target at C$71.58

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$68.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$49.58 and a 52-week high of C$68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.27.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.97 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.7485649 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

