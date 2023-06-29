Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Raised by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 3.7% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $847.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $349.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $732.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $644.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

