Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 68,889.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 945,857 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Broadcom worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $12.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $860.34. 988,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,312. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The company has a market capitalization of $355.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $732.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $644.53.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

