Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 3,000 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $11,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,137,405 shares in the company, valued at $23,997,253.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 140 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $558.60.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $20,900.00.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of Brightcove stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.96. 95,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,921. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $7.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $49.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brightcove by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brightcove by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,623 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Brightcove by 297.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 94,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 70,542 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Brightcove by 24.2% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 55,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Brightcove by 34.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

Featured Articles

