Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after buying an additional 4,462,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $72.34. 2,532,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,959,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

