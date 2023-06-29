Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 94 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,747 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.9% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AXP traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.69. The company had a trading volume of 688,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.82. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

