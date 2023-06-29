Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 10 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,066.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $17.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,119.43. 102,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,129. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,233.61 and a 1-year high of $2,139.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,034.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,732.67. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.