Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases Shares of 981 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHCV traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.00. 1,794,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $66.28.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.