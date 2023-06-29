Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $968,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,624 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,702.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 252,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 243,431 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,398,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $109,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 37.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 43.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.04. 19,370,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,717,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

