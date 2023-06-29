Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.31. 4,993,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,486,613. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

