Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $960,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,916. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

