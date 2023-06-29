Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Decreases Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,898,000.

SGOV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.63. 1,127,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,153. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.33.

