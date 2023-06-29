Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Cuts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 30.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 980,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,537. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

