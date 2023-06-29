Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Buys 166 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $221.25. The company had a trading volume of 535,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,301. The firm has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Argus lowered their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

