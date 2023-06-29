Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Buys 1,505 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.12. 1,355,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,063. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.