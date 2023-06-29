Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBANP stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,655. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

About Huntington Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBANP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.