Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires 582 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,048 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in HP were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,020. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

