Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires 3,793 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,674. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.