Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953,961 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 23,195 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.06% of NIKE worth $116,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after acquiring an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after acquiring an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after acquiring an additional 133,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NIKE by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,947,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,092. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $173.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average is $119.23.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.90.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

