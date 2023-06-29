Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 61,557 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,288,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,557 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.57% of Masco worth $64,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Masco by 23.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 21.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Masco Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.92. 396,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,500. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.39. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $57.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

