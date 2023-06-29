Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 36,415 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 36,415 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up approximately 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.26% of Ross Stores worth $92,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,688 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $118,218,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 874.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,362,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,789 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.89. The company had a trading volume of 418,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.50. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,384 shares of company stock worth $5,929,160. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.89.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

