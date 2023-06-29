Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $79.39 Million Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,559 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.38% of Selective Insurance Group worth $79,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.29.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

SIGI stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.00. 45,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.28. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.06%.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, Director Wole C. Coaxum bought 351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,335.17. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

