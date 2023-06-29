Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $54.41 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.73% of Cohen & Steers worth $54,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

CNS traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.81. 37,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,642. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.34 and a twelve month high of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The business had revenue of $126.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.47%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

