Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $52.07 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,551 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $52,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,463 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.4 %

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $47.91. 4,087,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,577,094. The company has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

