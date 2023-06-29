Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $48.75 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,158 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $48,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,907,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 176.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,180,000 after buying an additional 206,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after buying an additional 155,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,875,000 after buying an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,194,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total transaction of $189,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $732,916.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $453,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,407.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total value of $189,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $732,916.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,525 shares of company stock worth $2,474,621 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.7 %

Littelfuse stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $288.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.88.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

