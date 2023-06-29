Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $46.60 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.25% of STERIS worth $46,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 309.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.93. The company had a trading volume of 94,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,845. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.17. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $227.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on STE. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

