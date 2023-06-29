Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $129.17 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,763 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.1% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $129,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 47,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 27,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.22. 559,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,285,889. The firm has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.23.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

