Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $57,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.06.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE A traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.57. 557,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.59. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

