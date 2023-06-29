Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 28,365 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,365 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.74% of Cable One worth $69,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Cable One by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 265,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,802,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Cable One by 74.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,431,000 after buying an additional 48,175 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,240,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $1,119,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CABO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,021.67.

Cable One Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $16.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $658.72. 15,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,826. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $602.70 and a 52-week high of $1,464.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $669.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $702.75.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.40 by ($4.78). Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

