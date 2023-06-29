Boeing (LON:BOE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $204.99

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 204.99 ($2.61) and traded as high as GBX 205.42 ($2.61). Boeing shares last traded at GBX 204.73 ($2.60), with a volume of 5,235 shares trading hands.

Boeing Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 207.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 205.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

