BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, July 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of DCF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.53. 30,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,534. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
