BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, July 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DCF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.53. 30,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,534. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth $501,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

