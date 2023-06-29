BMO Capital Markets Cuts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $419.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE FDS opened at $395.36 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $371.59 and a one year high of $474.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total transaction of $293,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $72,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

