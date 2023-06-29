Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Shares Gap Down to $27.51

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.51, but opened at $26.85. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 176,848 shares changing hands.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $264.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.87%.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, President Carlos Whitaker bought 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $100,023.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,023.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,090.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

