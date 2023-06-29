Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Shares Gap Down to $27.51

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSLFree Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.51, but opened at $26.85. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 176,848 shares changing hands.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSLFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $264.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.87%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, President Carlos Whitaker bought 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $100,023.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,023.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,090.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

(Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.