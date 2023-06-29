Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Gap Down to $20.78

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.78, but opened at $20.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 624,115 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 163.16%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,367 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

