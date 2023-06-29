BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Bought by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund comprises 1.8% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 494,931 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2,865.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 311,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 301,286 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 21.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after buying an additional 237,511 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 30.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 679,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 157,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 581.6% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 184,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 157,576 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $11.48 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Articles

