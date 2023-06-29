BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $685.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $668.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

