BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Trading 9.7% Higher

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s share price shot up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.45 and last traded at C$7.25. 2,267,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,635,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
BlackBerry Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.83.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackBerry
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.