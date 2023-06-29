BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Trading 9.7% Higher

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s share price shot up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.45 and last traded at C$7.25. 2,267,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,635,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.83.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( TSE:BB Free Report ) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 60.84% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The firm had revenue of C$203.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.1107266 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.