BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $5.01, but opened at $5.26. BlackBerry shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 8,318,125 shares.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.57.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

