BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12, RTT News reports. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BlackBerry Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BB traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. 6,642,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,549,413. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,430,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackBerry by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after buying an additional 1,475,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,266,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 1,432,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BlackBerry by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 1,289,346 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BB. TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC upgraded BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.