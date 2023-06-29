BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12, RTT News reports. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis.
BlackBerry Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE BB traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. 6,642,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,549,413. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BB. TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC upgraded BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.
