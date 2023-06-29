BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.92 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $444.45 million and $10.92 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 2% against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000243 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002008 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002582 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000782 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

