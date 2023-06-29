Bitsubishi (BITSU) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, Bitsubishi has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Bitsubishi token can currently be bought for approximately $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitsubishi has a market cap of $27.02 billion and approximately $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitsubishi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitsubishi Token Profile

Bitsubishi’s launch date was April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official message board is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi. The official website for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi.net. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitsubishi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsubishi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsubishi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitsubishi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitsubishi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.