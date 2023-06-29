BitShares Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.36 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 29th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $25.86 million and $5.36 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002012 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002518 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000897 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,017,436 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.