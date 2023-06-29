BitShares Price Tops $0.0087 on Top Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $26.01 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001997 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002516 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000894 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,016,936 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.