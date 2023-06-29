Bitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.55 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $592.43 billion and approximately $13.55 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $30,513.79 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.50 or 0.00797997 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00122585 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017093 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,415,093 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
