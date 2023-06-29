Bitcoin Gold 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.06 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $13.29 or 0.00043648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $232.76 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00097282 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00022716 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

